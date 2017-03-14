Comfort foods by the Scottos

- The Scotto family of Fresco by Scotto including Good Day NY co-host Rosanna Scotto shared their favorite comfort food recipes.

Mom’s Meatball Lasagna (6 servings)

Ingredients

12 ounces Mom’s Meatballs (crumbled; see recipe)

12 ounces Italian sausage

5 cups meat sauce from the meatballs

½ cup chopped parsley

8 ounces mozzarella (diced into ¼ inch pieces)

8 ounces fresh ricotta cheese

12 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (grated)

2 eggs

Black pepper and salt to taste

1 pound fresh pasta sheets

Filling

1. Mix the mozzarella, 8 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano and Ricotta in a large bowl. Add eggs and parsley. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Boil the sausage for 10 minutes and shock in cold water. Remove the skins from the sausage and crumble into small pieces and set aside.

3. Crumble the meatballs and set aside.

4. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta till al dente and shock in cold water.

To Assemble

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta till al dente and shock in cold water.

2. Pour 1 cup of meat sauce in the bottom of 8 x12-inch baking pan.

3. Cover tomato sauce with a layer of pasta sheets, cut the sheets if necessary to fit.

4. Spread ⅓ of the cheese mixture over the pasta. Spread ⅓ of the crumbled sausage over the cheese. Spread ⅓ of the crumbled meatballs over the sausage. Top the meatballs.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 two more times. You will have four layers of pasta and three layers of filling.

6. Spread the remaining cup of tomato sauce over the top layer of pasta and sprinkle remaining ½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese over the sauce.

7. Bake the lasagna in a 350° preheated oven for 1 hour until the top is golden brown and the sides are bubbling. Remove from the oven and let stand for 15 minutes to let the lasagna set up. Cut the lasagna into six pieces and serve.



Meatballs for Mom’s Lasagna

Ingredients

10 ounces ground beef

1 egg

2 tablespoons parsley (chopped)

3 cloves garlic (chopped)

½ cup Tuscan bread (crust removed)

½ cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons hot water

1½ cups pure olive oil (to sauté the meatballs)

1. Place the bread in a bowl and sprinkle with the hot water and let stand for 10 minutes.

2. In a large bowl mix the chop meat, egg, parsley, garlic, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

3. Squeeze the water from the bread and pick the bread into small pieces and mix into the chop meat mixture.

4. Divide the meat mixture into six potions and roll into meatballs.

5. Heat the oil in a medium sauté pan and fry the meatball until golden brown on all sides. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels.

Tomato Sauce to Cook Meatballs

3 cups tomato puree

1 tablespoon garlic (chopped)

2 tablespoons basil (chopped)

1 tablespoon parsley (chopped)

¼ cup pure olive oil

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Kosher salt to taste

1. In a medium sauté pan heat the olive oil and sauté the garlic until lightly golden. Add the pureed tomato, basil, parsley, and crushed red pepper to the pan and bring up to a simmer taste the sauce and lightly season with kosher salt.

2. Add the meatballs to the pan of sauce and simmer the meatballs under cover for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool the meatballs in the sauce.

Pasta e Fagioli (6 servings)

Ingredients

1 large can cannellini beans or 1 pound dried cannellini beans, rinsed and picked over

2 cups Italian plum tomatoes

½ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 onions, coarsely chopped (about 1⅓ cups)

1 bulb fennel, trimmed and coarsely chopped (about 1½ cups)

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste

¼ pound prosciutto, diced small

4 quarts water

¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 pound dried tubettini pasta, cook according to package directions

¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Procedure

1. Put the beans in a large pot and add enough cold water to cover by 3 to 4 inches. Set aside to soak overnight. Drain and rinse the beans with fresh water. Boil for 1½ to 2 hours until tender. Drain and set aside.

2. In another large pot, heat the oil over medium heat, add the garlic, onions, fennel and prosciutto, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until soft and golden. Add the red pepper flakes and plum tomatoes, and cook uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes. Taste for seasoning with salt and pepper.

3. Add the precooked beans and bring to a simmer uncovered for 15 minutes or until the beans are very tender.

4. In another large pot of lightly salted boiling water, cook the pasta according to package directions, or until al dente. Drain.

5. Add the pasta to the beans and tomato sauce and stir over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes to allow the pasta to combine with the sauce.

6. Garnish generously with grated cheese and serve.

Creamy Polenta (4 servings)

3 cups milk

1 cup water

1 cup instant polenta

½ cup mascarpone

½ cup parmesan

1. Heat milk and water in a large pot and bring to a boil. While simmering, slowly add the polenta. Stir constantly for 6 to 7 minutes, or until the liquid has been absorbed.

2. Remove from heat and stir in mascarpone and parmesan.