- Dr. Mehmet Oz is a proponent of napping. The wildly popular TV host and cardiac surgeon says he naps, daily, for 20 minutes.

Any more than that and Dr. Oz says you'll feel drowsy once you wake up.

National Napping Day is celebrated on the day after the return of daylight saving time.

With an hour less of sleep, Dr. Oz says it's the perfect time to take a quick snooze to recharge and improve your alertness, productivity and mood.