All-things chocolate at new Choco-Story museum

"It was six months in the making and finally it is ready," said chocolatier Jacques Torres about the location on Hudson St.

"It was six months in the making and finally it is ready," said famed chocolatier Jacques Torres about the location at 350 Hudson St.

From interactive exhibits to demonstrations of ways chocolate is made around the world, Choco-Story is the only museum devoted to chocolate in the Big Apple.

A retail store is attached to the 5,000 square foot museum.

Tickets range from $10-$15. Visit Choco-StoryNY.com for more information.