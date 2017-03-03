Rising stars Xenia Ghali, Raquel Castro perform 'Places' Good Day Rising stars Xenia Ghali, Raquel Castro perform 'Places' In 2016, Xenia Ghali began tearing up the dance music charts with her hit song, 'Under The Lights.' Now, the producer and performer features actress, singer and dancer Raquel Castro in the new club banger, 'Places.'

- In 2016, Xenia Ghali began tearing up the dance music charts with her hit song, 'Under The Lights.' Now, the producer and performer features actress, singer and dancer Raquel Castro in the new club banger, 'Places.'

Ghali, who hails from Greece, told Good Day New York that her musical ambitions began at a very young age.

"I'm classically trained in piano and flute. Thanks to my parents. They made me do it. I pursued it and it's my passion," said Ghali.

Castro, of Long Island, has been in the limelight since the age of four including a starring role in the Hollywood movie, 'Jersey Girl' alongside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

"I did 'The Voice' when I was 16. That set me off and I love it," said Castro.

'Places' is now available for digital download.