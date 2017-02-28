Tony Robbins: the crash is coming Good Day Tony Robbins: the crash is coming Financial guru Tony Robbins says plan now for what's to come. Things may be looking rosy on Wall Street as of late, but the crash will come.

- Financial guru Tony Robbins says plan now for what's to come. Things may be looking rosy on Wall Street as of late, but the crash will come.

"We are in a really artificial situation. There is a new high, on average, every month. Feds around the world have been printing money," said Robbins.

In his new book, Unshakeable, he breaks down what to do when things go bad.

"Instead of selling, you want to stay. The stock market is the only thing that goes on sale for 50 percent off and everyone panics. A bear market is the greatest opportunity of your life. In two centuries of American history, a bear market is always followed by a bull market," said Robbins.

Two moves to make when things go south:

1. You have to become an owner not just a consumer. If you own an iPhone, you should own Apple (stock).

2. Understand the power of compounding. Keeping your money in the market will lead to big returns in the long run.

100 percent of proceeds from 'Unshakeable' will go towards Feed America.

"We fed 100 million people last year. In this country, 47 million people go to sleep each night not knowing if they'll get a meal in the morning," said Robbins.