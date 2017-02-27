Recipe: Eggs in a Foxhole Good Day Recipe: Eggs In A Foxhole MacArthur's Riverview Restaurant at the Thayer Hotel on the campus of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point shared the following recipe for its popular 'Eggs in a Foxhole' recipe.

Ingredients

1 ¾ inch thick slice of brioche bread

1 large egg

¼ cup of shredded cheddar cheese

2 oz. chimichurri sauce

2 slices of crispy bacon cooked

Preparation

1. Using a 2-inch cookie cutter to cut a hole in the right upper corner of the bread. Reserve hole to toast with cheddar cheese.

2. Heat a nonstick pan to medium heat for 2 minutes. Place the cheddar cheese in the shape of the bread and place bread on top as well as the toast hole.

3. Add the egg to the hole and cook for 3 minutes and gently flip over.

4. If desired add salt and pepper to egg and cook for another 3 minutes until egg is just cooked over easy.

5. Transfer to a plate, place the toasted cut out hole on left corner of and place bacon on top. Drizzle with chimichurri sauce and serve.

Chimichurri sauce

Makes about 1 cup

¼ cup of red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon of kosher salt

2 cloves of garlic chopped

1 shallot finely chopped

1 red jalapeno finely chopped

¼ cup of chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Preparation

Add the first 5 ingredients into a bowl and let stand 10 minutes. Stir in herbs. Using a fork whisk in oil.