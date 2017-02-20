Mike Woods is "world's hottest local news anchor"

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 20 2017 12:17PM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 01:36PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - It must be nice to be Mike Woods. The wildly popular meteorologist/fitness fanatic/ all-around-great human being, was voted the "hottest local news anchor in the world" by Buzz Feed.

The website polled viewers and 'Good Time Charlie" --as Mike is often referred to around the Good Day New York studio for his love of travel and multiple vacations to far off destinations throughout the year-- landed on top.

Mike lead the pack of the "50 hottest local news anchors in the world!"

Can't say we blame them. Congratulations, Mike.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

