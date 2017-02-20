NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - It must be nice to be Mike Woods. The wildly popular meteorologist/fitness fanatic/ all-around-great human being, was voted the "hottest local news anchor in the world" by Buzz Feed.
The website polled viewers and 'Good Time Charlie" --as Mike is often referred to around the Good Day New York studio for his love of travel and multiple vacations to far off destinations throughout the year-- landed on top.
Mike lead the pack of the "50 hottest local news anchors in the world!"
Can't say we blame them. Congratulations, Mike.
The 50 hottest news anchors in the world https://t.co/PmBxo164Ag pic.twitter.com/Ec8GbUBGer— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 18, 2017