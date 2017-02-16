Putting the 'perfect' ketchup pour to the test

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 16 2017 09:03AM EST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 09:13AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - An Australian researcher says he has come up with the secret to pouring ketchup easily from a bottle.

Good Day Wake Up co-hosts Antwan Lewis and Teresa Priolo put the 'perfect' pour to the test.  The procedure involves shaking, turning upside down, whacking, turning up, tilting and pouring the ketchup.

The results for Antwan and Teresa weren't so convincing.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories