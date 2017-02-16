Putting the 'perfect' ketchup pour to the test Good Day Putting the 'perfect' ketchup pour to the test An Australian researcher says he has come up with the secret to pouring ketchup easily from a bottle.

Good Day Wake Up co-hosts Antwan Lewis and Teresa Priolo put the 'perfect' pour to the test. The procedure involves shaking, turning upside down, whacking, turning up, tilting and pouring the ketchup.

The results for Antwan and Teresa weren't so convincing.