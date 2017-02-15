"It shines a positive light" says star of Britney Spears bio-pic [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Britney Spears performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Good Day "It shines a positive light" says star of Britney Spears bio-pic Australian actress Natasha Bassett plays pop star Britney Spears in the new Lifetime bio-pic, 'Britney Ever After,' premiering Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

The bio-pic, which is not endorsed by Spears, tackles the rise, fall and major comeback of the southern pop princess.

Bassett, 24, went into overdrive to prepare for the role.

"I went straight into dance training. I also drove my family and friends crazy for a week. I stayed in accent for the whole time. I think some of the crew still don't know I'm from Australia," said Bassett.

But the hardest part of filming the movie was dancing with a seven-foot python just as Spears did during an MTV Music Awards performance.

"It took half an hour before I could even touch it. I had tears streaming down my face. The whole crew was standing around waiting for me. It was pathetic," said Bassett.

The rising star, who has met Spears in person, says she hopes the Princess of Pop will watch on Saturday.

"The thing that really attracted me to doing this film is that it shines a really positive light on her. She is one of the world's best entertainers, but not only that she's a mom two to gorgeous sons and she has this amazing residency in Las Vegas," said Bassett.