'Rosewood's' Lorraine Toussaint doesn't watch herself on-screen Good Day 'Rosewood's' Lorraine Toussaint doesn't watch herself on-screen Actress Lorraine Toussaint of 'Orange Is The New Black' on Netflix and 'Rosewood' on FOX, has a knack for playing mean moms. But as 'Donna Rosewood,' mother of the character played by Morris Chestnut, she's not mean at all.

“It’s nice playing a mom that is a nice mom. I play a mom on ‘Orange’ but a mom that ate her children," said Toussaint.

The Trinidad native who arrived with her family in the United States at the age of 10, decided she was going to be an actress with some help from the Yellow Pages.

"I knew I wanted to be something. I didn’t’ know what there was to be and I felt the Yellow Pages could tell me what there was to be in America. It started with “A” and it was accounting and I said mmm mmm. Then it said ‘acting” and I said yes, I’ll do that, for the rest of my life. I called the biggest school with the biggest ad on the page and made an appointment for my mother. Six months later she enrolled me in that school," said Toussaint.

That school, The Little Theater, was located on Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn.

What has followed is a highly successful career on the big and small screens with starring roles in hits like 'Selma' and 'The Middle of Nowhere.'

But despite her stardom, Toussaint says she hasn't watched herself on-screen in 15 to 20 years.

“It’s so weird. Its like creepy, crawly under the skin. You are so vulnerable. You are so negative, when I’m acting, that I don’t want to see it afterwards. It’s too close,” said Rosewood.

You can catch Toussaint in 'Rosewood' Fridays at 8 p.m. on FOX TV.