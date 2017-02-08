Priciest cup of coffee found in Brooklyn [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The Extraction Lab in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, sells a rare coffee from Panama. A cup will cost you $18. Good Day Priciest cup of coffee found in Brooklyn The Extraction Lab in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, sells a rare coffee from Panama. A cup will cost you $18.

- The Extraction Lab in Brooklyn sells a rare coffee from Panama. A cup will cost you $18.

But why?

"It's not being produced in very large quantities. It's rare and hard to get a hold of," said owner Thomas Perez.

The 17-year-coffee industry veteran has visited the farm where the berries are harvested from plants that have been transplanted from Ethiopia.

"It's quite amazing," said Perez.

The Extraction Lab, which opened last Friday, offers a custom coffee and tea drinking experience designed around the very precise steampunk machines used in the store.

The coffee makers brew coffee using two chambers with vapor pressure and a vacuum.

"I don't want this to be an intimidating experience. (The $18 cup of coffee) Is one of the types of coffee we sell. We are really just a normal coffee shop. You can get a cup of coffee for $3," said Perez.

The Extraction Lab is located at 51 - 35th St. in the Industry City section of Sunset Park.