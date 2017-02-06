Long Island police officer is successful lingerie model Good Day Long Island police officer is successful lingerie model Police Officer Samantha Sepulveda, 33, is OK with criticism about her side job. The seven-year veteran of the department (she'd like to keep the name of the town she patrols quiet) moonlights as an international lingerie and swimsuit model.

She's gotten extra attention as of late after the NY Post revealed she had more than 110,000 Instagram followers. That number, however, has now increased to nearly 230,000.

But not everyone is a fan including some fellow officers.

"Overall, they're very supportive. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and if they don't agree with it, I understand, but it's my life. I'm a full-time police officer, I take it serious, but when I'm off I have my personal life and I model," said Sepulveda.

The Dominican-born beauty with an MBA says she doesn't moonlight as a model for the money, but for the opportunities to travel overseas and work with other models and photographers.

"It's two-fold. As a model I'm able to love my body, love my self. As a police officer, I learn to love other people. I need to see the positive in everything and everyone. It's nice to have the duality of the two," said Sepulveda.