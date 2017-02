Swimsuit models, Henry Winkler, CeCe Peniston turn out for SB party Good Day Swimsuit models, Henry Winkler, CeCe Peniston turn out for party What's a Super Bowl without a party? Good Day New York threw one on Friday ahead of the big game this weekend. From Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, to legendary actor Henry Winkler, NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, singer CeCe Peniston and the Nelson Brothers, everyone got in on the pre-game hype.

FOX is broadcasting Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Kick-off is Sunday at 6:30 p.m.