Palmer says she's reached "a resolution" with Songz over video In her new book, 'I Don't Belong To You: Quiet The Noise And Find Your Voice,' actress and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer writes that learning to speak her mind has been essential to finding peace.

"I learned that I don't have to be quiet about the things that bother me," said Palmer.

The 23-year-old actress put that mentality to use when she spoke out recently against a music video by rapper Trey Songz which included Palmer without her consent.

Songz shot the video during a party at his house . When Palmer's camp confronted Songz about using her image, she she says she was, in turn, 'sexually intimidated' to appear in the video.

Ultimately Songz edited the video and removed Palmer.

"We definitely came to a resolution. I think what happens is that everybody doesn't know how everything works. In the industry, there is protocol. At the end of the day we have to say what we don't like. What we feel, that (which) we don't agree with, we have to say that. That's what I've learned through writing the book."