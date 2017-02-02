Steve Weatherford splits his pants at White House Good Day Steve Weatherford splits his pants at White House Former NFL punter Steve Weatherford had an embarrassing moment at the White House last month.

- Former NFL punter Steve Weatherford had an embarrassing moment at the White House last month.

Former President Barack Obama had invited the top 80 social media influencers to Washington as he was preparing for life as a civilian.

Weatherford was moments from meeting Obama when his pants ripped in the back.

"The hole was all the way down to the middle of my hamstring," said Weatherford. "My underwear was exposed to the world. I embraced it. At first I took my jacket and tied it around my waist but I looked ridiculous.

Weatherford posted video of his ripped pants. Then the president arrived.

"President Obama, it's so good to be back at the White House," said Weatherford.

"What happened to your pants?" said Obama.

Weatherford simply laughed it off.