'One Book, One New York' reading challenge Good Day 'One Book, One New York' reading challenge Voting opens Wednesday for the one book all New York City will be challenged to read as part of the 'One Book, One New York' book literacy program.

- Voting opens Wednesday for the one book all New York City will be challenged to read as part of the 'One Book, One New York' literacy program.

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and BuzzFeed have partnered to promote five books selected by authors and scholars. New Yorkers are asked to pick one of the books for everyone to read.

Voting takes place online. The winning book will be announced in March.

The five selections are: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz; Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates; A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith; The Sellout by Paul Beatty; and Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Each book gets a plug from a celebrity in the video portion of the campaign.