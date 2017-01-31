Alcohol-detecting Tostitos bag can call you an Uber [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Alcohol-detecting Tostitos bag can call you an Uber Good Day Alcohol-detecting Tostitos bag can call you an Uber Frito-Lay has released special-edition Tostitos bags for Super Bowl 51 that could help prevent drunk driving.

In partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Party Safe bag comes with a sensor that can detect any alcohol on your breath. The idea is to remind people not to drive if they've had too much alcohol to drink.

A red steering wheel will appear on the black bag along with a reminder not to drive. It will also display a code for a $10 Uber discount that will be valid only on Super Bowl Sunday.

There is also a near-field communications chip inside the bag.

“Tap your phone to the bag and your phone and the bag will help arrange an Uber ride for you,” said Technology expert Shelly Palmer. “This is going to change the way we think about packaging, use sensors and eat chips on Super Bowl Sunday."

It is not clear where the promotional bags will be distributed.

"(The technology) is obviously inexpensive enough that you can put it in a bag of chips," said Palmer.