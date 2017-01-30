King: Rollout of Trump travel ban not handled properly Good Day King: Rollout of Trump travel ban not handled properly Rep. Peter King (R-LI), member of the Homeland Security Committee and Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, says he fully supports the Executive Order imposing a temporary ban on people entering the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries. But, according to King, the ban has not been implemented properly.

Rep. Peter King (R-LI), member of the Homeland Security Committee and Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, says he fully supports the Executive Order imposing a temporary ban on people entering the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

But, according to King, the ban has not been implemented properly.

"Any time you are enacting a new policy- like Obamacare- they should have made sure there at least the people in our government knew what needed to be done," said King.

At Kennedy Airport alone, at least a dozen people were held over the weekend efore a judge overruled the Executive Order.

"It had to be done. This is a logical progression from what President Obama did last year. We past legislation that people from those seven countries would lose their visa waiver status. We said that if anyone visited any of those seven countries would not have a visa waived and would have them denied them," said King.