Real story behind Bell Biv Devoe told in BET mini-series

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe preview the new BET 3-part miniseries, 'The New Edition.' The group drops a new album, Three Strikes, Friday, Jan. 27.

- "When you watch the movie, everything you didn't know, you will know," said R &B singer Ricky Bell about his group Bell Biv DeVoe.

The 90s trio had mega-hits like 'Poison' and 'Do Me.' They were also a part of Bobby Brown's group, 'New Edition,' including Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, before hitting the road without the controversial performer.

The true story - including plenty of drama- behind Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe is told in the new series.

While the group tried to keep a clean image, things weren't always what they seemed.

"It did go on, but we never used it for publicity. We gave our fans such a good wholesome image since we were 14 and we wanted to maintain it. But now is the time to peel the layer back,” said Bivins.

'The New Edition' begins Tuesday night at 9 p.m.