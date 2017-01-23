Owner fighting to keep pet pig Good Day Owner fighting to keep pet pig The NYC Health Dept. wants a pig that is living on Staten Island with a family to be removed from the house.

Wilbur has until the end of January to be gone.

"The Health Code prohibits pigs to be kept as pets in New York City... among other reasons, there is no USDA-approved rabies vaccine for pigs," according to city health officials.

Its owner, who has fought in court and won to keep the 180 lb. pig, now says the Health Dept. recently stepped in and will force Wilbur out.

Cristy Matteo says the pig serves as a therapy animal for her father who is suffering from cancer.

An animal refuge in North Carolina has offered to take in Wilbur.

"That's where he'll go. All I can do is pray and hope there is some kind of loophole out there. I know that Sen Avella is trying to pass a law that you can have at least one mini-pig in your home," said Matteo.