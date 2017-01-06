LIRR passenger sues MTA for $5M in Brooklyn crash Good Day LIRR passenger sues MTA for $5M in Brooklyn crash Clifford Jones was aboard the Long Island Rail Road train that crashed at the Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday. 103 people were injured including Jones. He is now suing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for $5 million due to those injuries.

"I banged into the seat. You don't know how powerful that is until you get into a train. They really need to put safety measures in place. It stopped and knocked everybody," Jones told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

He is being represented by attorney Sanford Rubenstein who filed the suit on behalf of Jones the day after the crash.

"That's the top level in case it turns out to be worse than that," said Rubenstein about the amount.

Jones, who was riding in the last car of the train and not the one that crashed into the bumper block, said he has neck and back pain.

"Nobody expected this train to crash. You have to stand up and walk forward but the last train does not (reach the) platform," said Jones.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ted Turpin said Thursday the train had been traveling at least 10 mph when it train slammed into the end of a platform at Atlantic Terminal; the terminal's speed limit is 5 mph.

The most severe injury was a broken leg suffered by a female passenger, said city officials.