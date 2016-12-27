What to wear on New Year's Eve

Fashion expert Dawn Del Russo and several models show off the hot trends for New Year's Eve.

- Tips from fashion expert Dawn Del Russo.

● Model Andrea is in a H & M sequin top $19.99, Century21 Black Feather Skirt $34.99, Black Heels

$39.99

● Model Aubree is a Gray Long Karen Fair Child Vest $59.99 available Macy’s, H& M Black Bodysuit

$10.99, Leather Leggings Pants $59.99, Jessica Simpson Heels, Bebe Clutch

● Model Alex is in a Red Velvet Bodysuit $19.99 available on Amazon.com, Century21stores.com

Metallic Silver Skirt $24.99, Lolasshoetique.com Black heels $39.99, lulus.com gray fringe handbag

● Model Apolla is in a Karen Fair Child Sheer layered Black Print Dress $74.99, lolashoetique.com

Heels $39.99

To find out more about these items, fashion tips and style trends visit www.dawndelrusso.com