Lorighittas with heirloom tomatoes

- Named for the iron ring that was used to tether horses to hitching posts in old-time Sardinia, this unique pasta shape is off set by the spicy ’nduja and salty olives for a wildly gratifying pasta dish, says Chef Nicole Karr.

Serves 4–6

Lorighittas

Semolina Dough (see below)

To finish

Olive oil

8 oz (227 g) heirloom tomatoes, cut into pieces

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

4 oz (113 g) ’nduja

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup (45 g) oil-cured black olives, pitted and chopped

Basil

Dust two sheet pans with semolina flour.

To make the lorighittas, cut off a small piece of dough and cover the rest with plastic wrap. With your hands, roll the piece of dough into a rope about 1/16-inch (1.5-mm) thick. With your hands, wrap the rope around three fingers (index, middle, ring) on your right hand twice. Pinch the wrapped dough so it adheres to itself. Now, with the dough around your fingers, begin weaving it together to create a twisted braid. Place the lorighittas on the semolina-dusted sheet pans and leave it uncovered until ready to cook.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

In the meantime, in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add a drizzle of olive oil, tomatoes and garlic. Cook for about a minute. Stir in the ’nduja and break it up until it melts. Lower the heat to low and keep warm.

Drop the pasta in the boiling water and cook until al dente, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the pasta to the pan with the tomatoes and toss to combine. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

To serve, divide the pasta between bowls. Garnish with chopped olives and basil.

SEMOLINA DOUGH

Yield 1lb



1 cup (175 g) semolina flour

1 cup (175 g) 00 flour

1 tablespoon (10 g) kosher salt

3/4 cup (178 g) warm water



To make the semolina dough, combine the flours and salt and place on a dry work surface. Form a mound about 10 inches in diameter. Using your hands create a well into the middle of the flour and salt mixture.

Slowly pour the water into the middle and gradually work the flour in using your fingers or a fork. Combine the flour and water until it all is fully incorporated. If the dough is sticking to your work surface, add a little bit of flour. If the dough feels dry, spray a little bit of water to bind it together.

Once the dough is formed into a ball, begin to knead it by pushing down with the heel of your hand and rotating it. Knead the dough for about 10 minutes. The dough has had sufficient kneading when it has a smooth appearance, and springs back when you press it.

Wrap the dough tightly with plastic wrap and let rest for at least 30 minutes at room temperature before using. If you are not using the dough right away, refrigerate it.