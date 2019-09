- One of the world' most popular yogis is out with a second book about overcoming the most channeling time in her life.

Rachel Brathen, better known as Yoga Girl, spent eight hours in excruciating pain with doctors unable to find the cause.

"The same eight hours my best friend hit a truck driving on the wrong side of the road," said Brathen during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day NY.' "It took her eight hours to pass away."

That moment was life changing for the Aruba resident.

In 'To Love and Let Go,' Brathen writes about the long road to accepting loss and moving on with life.

"The only way is through. We have to give ourselves space to experience the pain not just take a way around it," said Brathen

Her new book is about ways to move through adversity.

Brathen is a big proponent of practicing yoga.

"It's one of the few forms of movements and life styles that you can take with you through anything," said Brathen.

Another tip, writing down what you're feeling.

"It took me five years to write the book," said Brathen. "So writing it was like reliving the painful things that happened to me."