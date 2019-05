- 'Marley,' 25, is using an 'arrangement' website to get ahead in life.

She told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' that the site, Seeking.com, has helped her pay down her student loans and even lead her to establish a business.

4.5 millions of American students have visited the site which pairs men with women who are offering services ranging from joining them on dates, to travel and more.

"You guys decide on all the terms. If at the end of the day you're still making your own decision, you guys are both adults, you come together, you make an arrangement, it's just mutually beneficial to each other," said 'Marley.'

To those unfamiliar with the role of 'sugar baby,' as women who use the site are often called, this is not prostitution, the North Carolina native said.

"This is more a higher-class setting. You going on dates. You're going on Broadway shows. You're not just meeting him for an hour and leaving. These are actual relationships that I build over time," said 'Marley.'

Some things she simply won't do as a 'sugar baby,' includes answering listings by married men and expecting love from them in return.

"If love comes, it comes," said 'Marley.'