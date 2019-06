Related Headlines Reality star Luann De Lesseps ordered back to jail

- Luann de Lesseps says she is 50 days sober and wants to put her recent arrest for violating her probation behind her.

Last month, the reality TV star, 54, appeared before a judge in Palm Beach County, Florida after failing an alcohol test and not participating in court-mandated counseling and AA sessions.

She was arrested and placed behind bars for one hour.

"I slipped," said de Lesseps. "I'm not perfect. Being sober is a struggle for every person every single day. I happen to live under a microscope. I can't afford to slip. You can imagine that kind of pressure and also being sober and filming The Housewives?"

The judge set new probation orders including weekly counseling calls with her psychiatrist and monthly in-person sessions.

"I've got three months to go before this thing is behind me. I can't wait to put it behind me. My sobriety is the most important thing to me and that's not going to change," said de Lesseps.