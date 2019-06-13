< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412473945" data-article-version="1.0">'Real Housewives' star de Lesseps says she "slipped"</h1> By FOX 5 NY STAFF Posted Jun 13 2019 12:03PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 12:01PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 12:28PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412473945-412473554" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412473945" style="display: none;"> <aside <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Luann de Lesseps says she is 50 days sober and wants to put her <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/reality-star-luann-de-lesseps-ordered-back-to-jail" target="_blank">recent arrest</a> for violating her probation behind her.</p><p>Last month, the reality TV star, 54, appeared before a judge in Palm Beach County, Florida after failing an alcohol test and not participating in court-mandated counseling and AA sessions.</p><p>She was arrested and placed behind bars for one hour.</p><p>"I slipped," said de Lesseps. "I'm not perfect. Being sober is a struggle for every person every single day. I happen to live under a microscope. I can't afford to slip. You can imagine that kind of pressure and also being sober and filming The Housewives?"</p><p>The judge set new probation orders including weekly counseling calls with her psychiatrist and monthly in-person sessions.</p><p>"I've got three months to go before this thing is behind me. I can't wait to put it behind me. 