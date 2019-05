- With the unofficial start to the summer season only three weeks away, time is of the essence to hone that beach body.

Good Day New York has been following the fitness progress of a diverse group of New Yorkers who are committed to being in shape by Memorial Day weekend.

The group has been sweating, pumping weights and pedaling their way to health and fitness at Chelsea Piers for several months.

On Friday, their coach, 'Magic Mike,' explained how hot and cold therapy has been helping his athletes recover from grueling workouts.

It involves sitting in a hot tub for 15 minutes followed by three minutes in an ice bath.

"Two major benefits: anti-inflammatory and stress management. If you can handle the stress in the ice bath you can handle the stresses in your life."