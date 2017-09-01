Baby born in wake of Harvey to family taking shelter in Dallas

Posted: Sep 01 2017 06:33AM EDT

Updated: Sep 01 2017 07:00AM EDT

(KRIV) - There's a new addition for a family taking shelter in Dallas.

Welcome little Amaya Dallas Isaac.

Her mother, Jessica Braddock, arrived with her family from Baytown over the weekend - nine months pregnant and due any day.

On Thursday, she was born at Presbyterian hospital in Dallas. Little Amaya is a healthy 6 lbs, 6 oz.

The family decided to include Dallas in her name because they're so grateful for the outpouring of support they've received since arriving.      

