Cattle round up in Harvey flood

- Hurricane Harvey's leftover rains, winds and floods continue to cause problems in another key industry - cattle ranching.

Texas cattlemen in Liberty, Texas had to wade through flood waters and risky footing on their ranches to round up their cattle.

About 1.2 million beef cows are in 54 counties that have been declared disaster areas due to Hurricane Harvey. Ranchers are also reeling from recent drought and land development issues.

Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service is helping to coordinate shelter for cattle across the state.