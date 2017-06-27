WATCH: Close call for woman and cat as lightning strikes home

A woman captured incredible video as lightning struck inside her home Monday, startling both her and her cat.

"It came in through the sliding glass door and struck me," Dawn Burr said on Facebook.

Burr was recording video of her cat, Max, sitting in front of the sliding glass door, watching the rainfall, when a huge lightning bolt hit her home.

"You should have seen Max and me dart from the room," Burr said on Facebook.

Burr said she thinks her phone not being in a case, with the full metal back facing outside as she was recording, is what invited the lightning inside her home.

"To be honest, I"m surprised my phone didn't get zapped and die," she said.

Burr also said the base of her lamp is enabled metal.

"That may be why the lightning went to it and turned it off."

Thankfully, Burr and Max are both fine.

"He's emerged from his faraday cage hiding spot no worse for the wear," Burr told FOX 5.

Burr's video has garnered more than 3,000 views.