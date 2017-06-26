Mini SNES Classic launches in September for $80

FOX NEWS - Yet another retro Nintendo video game console is getting a reboot. A mini-version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or Super NES Classic, will hit shelves on Sept. 29, the Japanese consumer electronics company announced Monday.

The Super NES Classic Edition will come preinstalled with 21 games from the gaming console’s heyday in the 1990s, including “Donkey Kong Country” and “Super Mario World.” Gamers can also gain access to “Star Fox 2,” the unreleased sequel to the iconic game, by beating the first level of the original.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

Nintendo says the console will carry a suggested retail price of $79.99, a charging cable and two game controllers. The system will be compatible with high-definition televisions. The original “Super Nintendo” console hit North American stores in 1991.

