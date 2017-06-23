Mystery surrounds 'melted mailbox' in Mesa

- On Thursday, a FOX 10 Phoenix viewer sent us a picture that shows a mailbox that appears melted and toppled over.

Sixth-grader Tanner Wood of Mesa saw the drooping mailbox down the street from his home.

"It was really hot and I think, 'dang, that looks like it was melted!'" said Tanner.

Tanner's brother Chance, a first-grader, has the same suspicions.

"It melted because it is really hot in Arizona," said Chance.

That led to the question: was it hot enough on Thursday to cause such damage to the mailbox? Can a plastic post holding up a metal mailbox melt under the brutal sun?

While people with ASU's School of Engineering said it is unlikely the plastic post would melt, it is possible it was weakened in the heat and toppled.

The homeowner was not there to say why the mailbox is down, and there's no sign as to who made the plastic mailbox post.

A quick search revealed that a Mississippi-based company called Gibraltar Mailboxes is big in the business, but company officials said the mailbox in question was "not one of the products that we offer".