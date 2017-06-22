Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel recreated in WTC transit hub

- Michelangelo's masterpieces are visiting New York City. Well, sort of. Thirty-four nearly life-size museum-quality images of the Renaissance painter's frescoes that adorn the Vatican's Sistine Chapel are now on display in the Oculus World Trade Center transportation hub.

The exhibit is called Up Close because it does just that. It allows you an up-close look at Michelangelo's famous pieces, including The Creation of Adam. The centerpiece of the show is the 40-foot-by-40-foot replica of the iconic painter's The Last Judgment. Other paintings on display will include Prophet Jeremiah, Creation of Eve, David and Goliath, and the Sacrifice of Noah.

The exhibit, presented by the Westfield Corporation, runs June 23 through July 23. To get a close-up look and audio explanation, you have to buy a $20 ticket.

After the month long exhibit leaves the Oculus, it heads to the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, and then to six other U.S. cities.