Dog credited with waking owner from coma

- A pup that proved he is truly man's best friend when he woke up his cancer survivor owner from a coma three days early has been awarded a special honor.

Four-year-old Teddy, whose bark has been credited with rousing Andy Szasz, received the distinction during a recent ceremony held by the U.K.'s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Szasz, of Southampton, England, came down with a bad case of pneumonia in December, which resulted in a stay in the intensive care unit after he stopped breathing. He was then placed in a medically induced coma.

After his treatment, doctors expected a week to pass before Szasz would fully awake.

While waiting, his wife Estelle thought it was only right to bring in Teddy, a schnauzer poodle mix that has been known to sport a bow tie and do tricks.

With permission, Estelle brought Teddy to her husband's bedside and no sooner had the dog started barking did his owner wake from the coma.

"Ted is such a remarkable little dog in many ways," Szasz said. "He's clever, loving, loyal, funny and a right little character."

Szasz adopted Teddy from the RSPCA in 2012, three months before he was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The man later beat the disease, due in part to their unbreakable friendship.

"I always tell people I rescued Ted and Ted rescued me," Szasz said in a statement. "We certainly do have a special bond."

RSPCA spokeswoman Ginny Reid told InsideEdition.com that Teddy would video call Szasz while in the hospital after his visit. She said that Szasz has recovered nicely since the coma.

“They came to the awards and he looked well,” she said.

READ MORE