'Flying cars' highlight of Paris Air Show

French entrepreneur Jerome Dauffy presented his flying car, the Pegasus 1, at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday.

Named after the Greek mythological figure, Pegasus already has competition.

A startup backed by the Japanese automaker Toyota has developed a test model that engineers hope will eventually develop into a tiny car with a driver who'll be able to light the Olympic torch in the 2020 Tokyo games.

For now, however, the project is a concoction of aluminum framing and eight propellers that barely gets off the ground and crashes after several seconds.

Thousands of aviation experts, professionals and spectators from around the world are expected at the event in Le Bourget, east of Paris.