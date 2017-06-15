Zoo welcomes 5 cheetah cubs

- Five cheetah cubs are making their very adorable debut.

The Prague Zoo announced the births of the cubs — three males and two females — on Wednesday. They were born May 15 and are being cared for by their mom, 6-year-old Savannah.

They are progressing well, and now weigh between 2.4 and 3.9 pounds, according to the zoo.

"Four cubs are pretty robust and one is smaller, but we believe that in the coming days or weeks, it will catch up," said Pavel Brandl, curator of mammals.

They will meet their first visitors in August, but until then, they will remain in seclusion with their mom.

Prague Zoo welcomed its first cheetahs in 1933 and 64 cubs have been born there since, but these are the first born in two and half years.

They join other new additions, including a sea lion born at the end of May, and an armadillo, whose birth was announced by the zoo on Monday.

