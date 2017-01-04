NYPD: fewest number of shootings in 2016 Facebook Instant NYPD: fewest number of shootings in 2016 New York City recorded its fewest number of shootings last year and narrowly missed setting a record low for homicides.

(AP) New York City recorded its fewest number of shootings last year and narrowly missed setting a record low for homicides.



According to data released Wednesday, there were 335 homicides in 2016. The city's record low was 333 in 2014.





Police officials say there were 998 shooting incidents in 2016, and overall crime was also at its lowest.



Crime continues to drop even as police make fewer arrests for low-level infractions now handled through tickets. They've also reduced use of the stop and frisk technique.



Police Commissioner James O'Neill says the numbers "are not by accident." He says it's the result of careful police strategies and increased work with communities.



Modern record keeping began in the late 1990s with the creation of the department's crime-tracking data system.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.