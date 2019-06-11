< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Radiohead to release music stolen for ransom src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Musicians Thom Yorke (C), Jonny Greenwood (R) and drummer Clive Deamer of Radiohead perform on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images for Coachella)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Musicians Thom Yorke (C), Jonny Greenwood (R) and drummer Clive Deamer of Radiohead perform on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images for Coachella)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412007441-412007447" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Musicians Thom Yorke (C), Jonny Greenwood (R) and drummer Clive Deamer of Radiohead perform on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images for Coachella)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Musicians Thom Yorke (C), Jonny Greenwood (R) and drummer Clive Deamer of Radiohead perform on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images for Coachella)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412007441" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>LONDON (AP) - Radiohead says a trove of unreleased music has been stolen for ransom - but instead of paying up, the band will release it in aid of environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion.</p> <p>Guitarist Jonny Greenwood tweeted that about 18 hours of material from around the time of Radiohead's 1997 album "OK Computer" was stolen from singer Thom Yorke's minidisc archive last week.</p> <p>Greenwood said Tuesday that instead of paying the $150,000 demanded by hackers, "we're releasing all 18 hours on (music-sharing site) Bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion."</p> <p>Fans can buy the music for $18 for the next 18 days. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Rapper Scarface running for Houston City Council</h4>
<p>Legendary rapper Scarface of the Geto Boys announced he was running for Houston City Council District D.</p><p>The seat is currently held by Dwight Boykins, who announced he is running for mayor with the support of Houston firefighters.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Street renamed for rap legend Notorious B.I.G.</h4>
<p>A street in Brooklyn was renamed for the late great rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Notorious B.I.G. The corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street is now Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way.</p><p>The slain rapper's family was in attendance, including singer Faith Evans who was once married to Biggie, as he was also called.</p><p>Music was provided by Hot 97's DJ Enuff.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Bieber posts bizarre tweet, challenges Tom Cruise to a fight</h4>
<p>You're not going to "belieb" this.</p><p>On Sunday, Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in "the octagon" and appeared to try and provoke the actor, saying if he doesn't accept he'll "never live it down."</p><p>The tweet went viral and MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced that his company would host the fight. McGregor also appeared to take a shot at Cruise and said the fight would only go on if he's "man enough to accept this challenge."</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rapper Scarface running for Houston City Council</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Legendary rapper Scarface of the Geto Boys announced he was running for Houston City Council District D.</p><p>The seat is currently held by Dwight Boykins, who announced he is running for mayor with the support of Houston firefighters.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/street-renaming-for-rap-legend-notorious-big" title="Street renamed for rap legend Notorious B.I.G." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Christopher__Notorious_B_I_G___Wallace_W_0_7378344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Christopher__Notorious_B_I_G___Wallace_W_0_7378344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Christopher__Notorious_B_I_G___Wallace_W_0_7378344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Christopher__Notorious_B_I_G___Wallace_W_0_7378344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Christopher__Notorious_B_I_G___Wallace_W_0_7378344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A street in Brooklyn was renamed for the late great rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Notorious B.I.G. The corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street is now Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way. The slain rapper's family was in att" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Street renamed for rap legend Notorious B.I.G.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A street in Brooklyn was renamed for the late great rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Notorious B.I.G. The corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street is now Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace Way.</p><p>The slain rapper's family was in attendance, including singer Faith Evans who was once married to Biggie, as he was also called.</p><p>Music was provided by Hot 97's DJ Enuff.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bieber-posts-bizarre-tweet-challenges-tom-cruise-to-a-fight" title="Bieber posts bizarre tweet, challenges Tom Cruise to a fight" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_tom%20cruise%20justin%20bieber_061019_1560185772717.png_7370542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTOS: Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bieber posts bizarre tweet, challenges Tom Cruise to a fight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You're not going to "belieb" this.</p><p>On Sunday, Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in “the octagon” and appeared to try and provoke the actor, saying if he doesn’t accept he’ll “never live it down."</p><p>The tweet went viral and MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced that his company would host the fight. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<h3>NJ mandates panic buttons for hotel room cleaners</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Florida woman squeezed boyfriend's genitals 'until they bled': cops</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Teacher who moonlights as waitress receives generous tip</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Mother in subway stair fall died of natural causes</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Radiohead to release music stolen for ransom</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;June&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;Resorts&#x2c;&#x20;Hard&#x20;Rock&#x20;and&#x20;Ocean&#x20;casinos&#x2c;&#x20;along&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;non-gambling&#x20;Showboat&#x20;Hotel&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Boardwalk&#x20;in&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Wayne&#x20;Parry&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NJ mandates panic buttons for hotel room cleaners</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-woman-squeezed-boyfriends-genitals-until-they-bled-cops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida woman squeezed boyfriend's genitals ‘until they bled': cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-who-moonlights-as-waitress-receives-generous-tip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/21/money-cash-wage_1442866085822_229865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher who moonlights as waitress receives generous tip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-in-subway-stair-fall-died-of-natural-causes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/30/Subway_stairs_fall_0_6699329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/30/Subway_stairs_fall_0_6699329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/30/Subway_stairs_fall_0_6699329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/30/Subway_stairs_fall_0_6699329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/30/Subway_stairs_fall_0_6699329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother in subway stair fall died of natural causes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/radiohead-stolen-music" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/radiohead-getty-wnyw-6-11-19_1560257136022_7382452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIO&#x2c;&#x20;CA&#x20;-&#x20;APRIL&#x20;21&#x3a;&#x20;Musicians&#x20;Thom&#x20;Yorke&#x20;&#x28;C&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;Jonny&#x20;Greenwood&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;drummer&#x20;Clive&#x20;Deamer&#x20;of&#x20;Radiohead&#x20;perform&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Coachella&#x20;Stage&#x20;during&#x20;day&#x20;1&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Coachella&#x20;Valley&#x20;Music&#x20;And&#x20;Arts&#x20;Festival&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Trixie&#x20;Textor&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Coachella&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Radiohead to release music stolen for ransom</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 