The legendary Mexican rock band Maná is embarking on a tour across the United States and will play at concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The "Rayando El Sol" tour is named after the group's critically acclaimed single, "Rayando El Sol," which was one of the band's first hits.

The tour will make over 20 stops across the county, kicking off Sept. 4 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The group will be in Brooklyn on October 19, 2019.