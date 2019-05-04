< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America
By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer
Posted May 04 2019 11:19AM EDT
Updated May 04 2019 11:27AM EDT addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment/black-women-pageants" data-title="Black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment/black-women-pageants" addthis:title="Black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var Miss America Nia Franklin attends the 35th Anniversary Walter Kaitz Foundation fundraising dinner on October 17, 2018 in New York City. https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miss America Nia Franklin attends the 35th Anniversary Walter Kaitz Foundation fundraising dinner on October 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The Walter Kaitz Foundation)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Miss America Nia Franklin attends the 35th Anniversary Walter Kaitz Foundation fundraising dinner on October 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The Walter Kaitz Foundation)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404953438-404953413" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miss America Nia Franklin attends the 35th Anniversary Walter Kaitz Foundation fundraising dinner on October 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The Walter Kaitz Foundation)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Miss America Nia Franklin attends the 35th Anniversary Walter Kaitz Foundation fundraising dinner on October 17, 2018 in New York City. NEW YORK (AP) - When Cheslie Kryst won the Miss USA crown, it marked more than a personal triumph: It meant that for the first time, three black women are the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

The North Carolina lawyer completed the historic triple Thursday with pageant winners 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin and recently crowned 2019 Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris.

"The three young women who have focused their energy on demonstrating how standards of black beauty speak for American standards of beauty are to be commended," said Thomas DeFrantz, a professor in the Department of African and African American Studies at Duke University.

"These three standard-bearers prove that black beauty is at the heart of a 21st century American ideal," he added.

Franklin, from New York, won her title in September in Atlantic City, New Jersey, becoming the first woman also to win the Miss America crown without having to don a swimsuit. Garris, from New Haven, Connecticut, won her crown in April, and hopes to become a trauma nurse.</p><p>Kryst, a former Division I athlete and attorney at Poyner Spruill LLP in Charlotte, North Carolina, won her crown in Reno, Nevada. She holds an MBA from Wake Forest University.</p><p>"Mine is the first generation to have that forward-looking mindset that has inclusivity, diversity, strength and empowered women. I'm looking forward to continued progress in my generation," said Kryst, after accepting her crown. She now advances to the Miss Universe competition.</p><p>The oldest of the three is the Miss America pageant, which began in 1921 but women of color were barred from participating until the 1940s by a rule that said contestants must be of "the white race." Frustration led to the creation of Miss Black America contest.</p><p>In 1970, Cheryl Browne became the first black woman to participate in the Miss America pageant. Since then, more than a dozen black women have been named either Miss America or Miss USA, including actress Vanessa Williams, the first-ever black Miss America in 1983.</p><p>The Miss USA contest was created in 1952 and crowned the first African American contestant - Carole Anne-Marie Gist - in 1990. More Entertainment Stories

Visit the 'Star Wars' saga's most iconic places at these 8 real-world locations
By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted May 03 2019 10:43PM EDT
Updated May 03 2019 10:52PM EDT

As the "Star Wars" saga has played out over the last 42 years, many a fan has drifted into a daydream about what it would be like to inhabit and explore the galaxy far, far away where it all takes place.

While you definitely can't visit Tatooine, Jakku, or Hoth, their real-world counterparts are yours for the exploring.

Here are eight real-world locations where some of the "Star Wars" saga's most iconic scenes were filmed.

Ready to feel old? 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' turns 20 this month" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/_Star_Wars__The_Phantom_Menace__turns_20_0_7216797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/_Star_Wars__The_Phantom_Menace__turns_20_0_7216797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/_Star_Wars__The_Phantom_Menace__turns_20_0_7216797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/_Star_Wars__The_Phantom_Menace__turns_20_0_7216797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/_Star_Wars__The_Phantom_Menace__turns_20_0_7216797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="May marks the 20th anniversary for “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” and during a celebration in Chicago, creator and director George Lucas expressed how much he loved Episode 1." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ready to feel old? 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' turns 20 this month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 02:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ready to feel old? This month marks 20 years since “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” was first released in theaters.</p><p>During a recent celebration in Chicago, creator and director George Lucas expressed how much he loved Episode 1.</p><p>The event was held last month and while Lucas couldn’t be there in person, he left fans a video message that was aired during a cast and crew reunion panel.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-miss-uruguay-found-dead" title="Former Miss Uruguay found dead at a Mexico City hotel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/miss-university-contestant-ap-wnyw-5-3-19_1556914847261_7216812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/miss-university-contestant-ap-wnyw-5-3-19_1556914847261_7216812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/miss-university-contestant-ap-wnyw-5-3-19_1556914847261_7216812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/miss-university-contestant-ap-wnyw-5-3-19_1556914847261_7216812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/miss-university-contestant-ap-wnyw-5-3-19_1556914847261_7216812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miss Uruguay, Fatimih Davila, shows off a costume related to her home country during the preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Tuesday July 18, 2006. (AP Photo/Lucas Jackson)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Miss Uruguay found dead at a Mexico City hotel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former Miss Uruguay pageant winner was found dead in a Mexico City hotel early Thursday, and authorities are trying to determine if she was murdered.</p><p>City prosecutors said a Uruguayan woman was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room. City officials confirmed the victim had been identified as Fatimih Davila Sosa, who won the Uruguay pageant in 2006.</p><p>Since then, she had apparently worked as a model. (Felix Dance/Flickr/CC 2.0)" title="Star wars Locations Banner_1556937117342.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Visit the 'Star Wars' saga's most iconic places at these 8 real-world locations</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kentucky-derby-mint-julep-cocktail"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woodford Reserve mint juleps in a silver cup and a gold-plated cup for the Kentucky Derby. Most Recent

Black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America

Japan child population falls for 38th year, hits postwar low

Plane skids off runway into St. Johns River at NAS Jacksonville

Charter 737 jet slides off runway at NAS Jacksonville

Visit the 'Star Wars' saga's most iconic places at these 8 real-world locations https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/04/miss-america-getty-wnyw-5-4-19_1556983082075_7218955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miss&#x20;America&#x20;Nia&#x20;Franklin&#x20;attends&#x20;the&#x20;35th&#x20;Anniversary&#x20;Walter&#x20;Kaitz&#x20;Foundation&#x20;fundraising&#x20;dinner&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Larry&#x20;Busacca&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;The&#x20;Walter&#x20;Kaitz&#x20;Foundation&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Black women win Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/japan-child-population" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/28/baby-feet-generic_1475065714980_2084497_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/28/baby-feet-generic_1475065714980_2084497_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/28/baby-feet-generic_1475065714980_2084497_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/28/baby-feet-generic_1475065714980_2084497_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/28/baby-feet-generic_1475065714980_2084497_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert&#x20;Valencia&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Japan child population falls for 38th year, hits postwar low</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/plane-skids-off-runway-into-st-johns-river-at-nas-jacksonville" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Plane skids off runway into St. Johns River at NAS Jacksonville</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/737-slides-off-runway-at-jacksonville-naval-air-station" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/03/jacksonville%20crash_1556939138238.jpg_7218377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/03/jacksonville%20crash_1556939138238.jpg_7218377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/03/jacksonville%20crash_1556939138238.jpg_7218377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/03/jacksonville%20crash_1556939138238.jpg_7218377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/03/jacksonville%20crash_1556939138238.jpg_7218377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Jacksonville&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charter 737 jet slides off runway at NAS Jacksonville</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/visit-the-star-wars-sagas-most-iconic-places-at-these-8-real-world-locations" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Star%20wars%20Locations%20Banner_1556937117342.jpg_7218349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Star%20wars%20Locations%20Banner_1556937117342.jpg_7218349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Star%20wars%20Locations%20Banner_1556937117342.jpg_7218349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Star%20wars%20Locations%20Banner_1556937117342.jpg_7218349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Star%20wars%20Locations%20Banner_1556937117342.jpg_7218349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Villa&#x20;del&#x20;Balbianello&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lake&#x20;Como&#x2c;&#x20;Italy&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Felix&#x20;Dance&#x2f;Flickr&#x2f;CC&#x20;2&#x2e;0&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Visit the 'Star Wars' saga's most iconic places at these 8 real-world locations</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container 