50 Cent blasted for mocking Terry Crews' sexual assault claim
Fans of 50 Cent blasted the rapper Tuesday after he posted memes of actor Terry Crews, who testified about sexual assault on Capitol Hill Tuesday.
50 Cent, in since-deleted Instagram pictures, posted a split meme with Crews flexing and holding a rose. The top of the photo said “I got raped … My wife just watched,” and the bottom said “Gym time.”
The post received nearly 125,000 likes and received a crying-laugh emoji from Russell Simmons before it was deleted, according to The Daily Mail. Simmons has been accused of raping several women.
The post generated a ton of backlash on social media.
Read more on FOX NEWS.