George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

NEW YORK (AP) — George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney.

The Clooneys welcomed Ella and Alexander on Tuesday morning, the couple announced in a joint statement. Both children, born at a hospital in London, are "happy, healthy and doing fine."



"George is sedated and should recover in a few days," read the statement.



Clooney, 56, and lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 39, married in 2014. These are the first children for both.



No other details were immediately available. The Clooneys had been living in London while awaiting the arrival of their babies.