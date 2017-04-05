Daniel Craig changes his mind about playing James Bond Entertainment Daniel Craig changes his mind about playing James Bond Daniel Craig is back!

The 49-year-old is reportedly ready to return to playing agent 007 in the next James Bond film.

This comes after he previously stated he’d rather “slash my wrists” than return to the franchise for a fifth time. Drama queen!

While it’s good news for Craig, it’s bad news for Tom Hiddleston.

The 36-year-old was rumored to be next in line to inherit the role, but executives reportedly feel Taylor Swift‘s ex is “too smug and not tough enough.” Talk about Bad Blood!

The last Bond film was Spectre in 2015, which earned over $880 million worldwide and is the second highest grossing production in the franchise. Skyfall holds the record after making over $1 billion in 2012.