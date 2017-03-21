Musical of 'Mean Girls' by Tina Fey set to debut in DC

Tina Fey, recipient of the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Tina Fey, recipient of the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By: MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer

Posted:Mar 21 2017 12:08PM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 12:08PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Tina Fey's stage adaptation of "Mean Girls" will make its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The new musical is based on the 2004 film about a naive girl who falls in love with her new high school's coolest, prettiest, most treacherous triumvirate of girls, called The Plastics. The show will run from Oct. 31-Dec. 3.

It will feature a story by Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," ''Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin ("Legally Blonde"). Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon") will direct and choreograph.

The film starred Lindsay Lohan, but there was no word on who would star onstage.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories