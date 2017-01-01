Ed Sheeran to release new music

Looks like you'll be singing along to some great music this year!

After about a year hiatus from social media and music, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced on New Year’s Day new music is on its way.

In fact, new music will be coming Friday.

Sheeran posted a video on his Facebook page with the caption “Hello 2017…”

In the video, he doesn’t speak. He simply holds up a paper with “New music coming Friday!!” written on it and waves.

The video has since received more than 11 million views and has been shared more than 140,000 times.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer decided to go on a hiatus, stating “I’m taking a break from my phone emails and all social media for a while” as he wanted to travel and see loved ones, but assured fans he’d be back.

Talk about a comeback! Definitely a great start to the New Year!