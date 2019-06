- The New York Police Department is looking for a man who authorities say shot and wounded two people while he was riding a CitiBike.

Police say the man approached a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on Lexington Avenue at Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn around 10:30 p.m. on June 7.

Authorities say he showed a gun and fired at least six time.

The man was hit once in his right foot and the woman was hit once in her right leg.

They were taken to the hospital for medical attention and were expected to recover.

The suspect is described by police as male, black, wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a white t-shirt, white sneakers and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.