One taken into custody after driving vehicle into parade crowd

Police are investigating a crash in New Orleans, Louisiana after a vehicle ran into a crowd during the "Krewe of Endymion" Parade in the Mid-City section Saturday evening.

The number of people injured has gone up to 28 people, most in critical condition.

Witnesses said the truck was speeding through an intersection when it sideswiped a car and rear-ended another, then plowed into a crowd of people.

New Orleans police said one person has been taken into custody and is being investigated for DWI.

Police do not believe it was terrorism-related.

One witness said that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had done. "He was just kind of out of it," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.